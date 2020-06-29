Special Trains Cancelled in Tamil Nadu Till July 15 Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases. Check Full List

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, seven special trains being operated within the state have been cancelled from Monday by the Southern Railway, after the state government's request.

The special trains are being cancelled from June 29 to July 15.

"At the request of the Government of Tamil Nadu, special trains running under Southern Railway will be canceled from 29-6-2020 to 15-7-2020. Those who booked the train will get a full refund," the Southern Railway tweeted.

"Doctor. MGR. Raajdhaani special train (between Chennai Central and New Delhi) http://T.no:02243/02244 ) Will run according to the schedule," the SR tweeted.

The Southern Railways also clarified - "Those who booked the train will get a full refund. Those who signed up online will be automatically refunded. Refund for counter tickets can be obtained at PRS Counters anytime from six months to the date of refund."

இந்த ரயிலில் முன் பதிவு செய்தோர்க்கு முழு பணம் திரும்ப தரப்படும். ஆன்லைன் மூலம் பதிவு செய்தவர்களுக்கு ஆட்டோமேட்டிக் ஆக பணம் refund செய்ய படும். கவுண்டர் டிக்கெட் களுக்கு refund பயண தேதி முதல் ஆறு மாதம் வரை எப்போது வேண்டுமானாலும் PRS கவுண்ட்டர்களில் பெற்று கொள்ளலாம். (3/3) — @GMSouthernrailway (@GMSRailway) June 27, 2020

According to the press release by the Southern Railway, the seven special trains including Tiruchi-Chengalpet-Tiruchi, Madurai-Villupuram-Madurai, Coimbatore-Katpadi-Coimbatore, Tiruchi-Chengalpet-Tiruchi, Arakkonam-Coimbatore-Arakkonam, Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore and Tiruchi-Nagercoil-Tiruchi, will be cancelled.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported a record single day spike of nearly 4,000 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall tally beyond 82,000 while 54 fatalities were reported.

The toll in the state went up to 1,079, while the total number of positive cases climbed to 82,275, the government said in a medical bulletin.