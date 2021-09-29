Indian Railways Cancels Special Trains Connecting UP and Bihar on Varanasi Route; Check Full List

The Indian Railways on Tuesday said that they were cancelling a few of their special passenger trains that connected major cities of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. A senior Indian Railways official said, “The Indian Railways is carrying out interlocking and doubling work at the Varanasi Division of North Eastern Railway.”

The officer further said that the doubling work is being carried out at Aurihar-Dobhi work. “Due to the doubling work being carried out by the North Eastern Railway, several trains connecting Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been cancelled.”

The Aurihar-Dobhi patch doubling work of the Varanasi Division is being done by North Eastern Railway. Due to this, work is also being done to complete the non-interlocking work at Aurihar and Dobhi stations at the earliest.

The special trains were introduced by the Indian Railways after the unlocking started in the country. The Indian Railways had stopped the operation of all its passenger trains after the announcement of the lockdown last March to break the Coronavirus Chain.

Cancelled Trains

05154 Gorakhpur-Siwan special train will remain cancelled from September 28 to October 06

05377 Gorakhpur-Nautanwa special train will remain cancelled from September 27 to October 05

05378 Nautanwa-Gorakhpur special train will remain cancelled from September 28 to October 06

05033 Gorakhpur-Barhni special train will remain cancelled from September 28 to October 06

05034 Barhni-Gorakhpur special train will remain cancelled from September 28 to October 06

05133/05134 Odihar-Jaunpur-Aurihar special train will be cancelled from September 22 to October 05

05143/05144 Odihar-Jaunpur-Aurihar special train notified earlier will be cancelled from September 22 to October 05

05136 Aurihar-Chhapra special train will be cancelled from September 27 to October 04

05136 Aurihar-Chhapra special train from September 27 to October 05 will remain cancelled.

