Special Trains From Delhi To Hisar And Sirsa Start Next Week

Indian Railways will operate new unreserved special trains from Delhi to Haryana’s Hisar and Sirsa every day. From next week, the Northern Railways will start two Tilak Bridge-Sirsa-Tilak Bridge (Via Rewari) special trains and two Delhi-Hisar-Delhi unreserved special trains. With these special trains, daily commuters will find it easy. Those who have to commute daily from Hisar and Sirsa to the national capital can board these trains for a smooth journey.

Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, said daily special railway services have been resumed for various trains.

Tilak Bridge – Sirsa (Via Rewari) Special train (04087) is scheduled to leave Tilak Bridge station at 17.15 hours from August 8 and will reach Sirsa station at 00.50 hours on the next day.

Sirsa-Tilak Bridge (Via Rewari) special train (04088) will leave Sirsa station at 2.35 hours and reach Tilak Bridge at 10.15 hours. The train will start on August 9.

Delhi-Hisar unreserved special train (04089) will leave from the national capital at 17.00 hours and it is scheduled to reach Hisar at 22.40 hours.

Hisar-Delhi (04090), an unreserved special train, will leave from Hisar at 05.15 hours and it is scheduled to reach Delhi at 10.15 hours. Both the trains will start from August 8 and their services will continue till the next order.

The daily services of various trains were suspended due to the second wave of Covid-19 in April and May. The commuters were facing many problems in reaching Delhi from Haryana. Keeping these problems in mind, Indian Railways has decided to resume the daily train services with the addition of special unreserved trains.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here