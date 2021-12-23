Specialist Cadre Of Doctors Being Prepared In Haryana: Vij

Chandigarh, Dec 22: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said a specialist cadre of doctors is being prepared in the state for the first time and the draft policy in this regard will be implemented soon. He said now all advertisements for the recruitment of doctors will be in accordance with their specialisation, adding that over the next one month, 980 doctors will be recruited in the state. The minister was replying to a question raised in the state Assembly.

In response to another question, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said in Haryana, an MLA of an urban Assembly constituency can choose the nearest village in a rural Assembly segment for development under the Vidhayak Adarsh Gram Yojana (VAGY). He further said it was decided by the state government on December 26, 2018 that for the development works of each Assembly constituency, an amount of up to Rs 2 crore will be provided annually, in accordance with the population of the villages.

Chautala said an MLA can recommend development works worth Rs 50 lakh for a village with a population of up to 5,000, Rs 1 crore for a village with a population of 5,000 to 10,000 and Rs 2 crore for a village with a population of more than 10,000.

