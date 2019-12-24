Take the pledge to vote

Specially-abled UP Man Sets Self Afire after Being 'Insulted by Police', Dies

However, the police denied the allegations and said even though he was called to the police station, he was not hit with shoes.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

Updated:December 24, 2019, 10:52 AM IST

Updated:December 24, 2019, 10:52 AM IST
Specially-abled UP Man Sets Self Afire after Being 'Insulted by Police', Dies
Representative image.

Lucknow: Allegedly upset over being insulted by the police, a 24-year-old specially-abled man from Shitalapur Khesraha village of UP's Maharajganj district set himself ablaze and succumbed to 90% burn injuries at Gorakhpur Medical College on Tuesday morning.

His family alleged that he was upset after being insulted and beaten by a cop following an tiff with a woman residing in his neighbourhood.

The deceased, Jagarnath Upadhyay, was called to police station after a spat on Monday morning with the woman where the inspector insulted him and hit him with shoes, his brother Amarnath alleged. He later set himself afire and was rushed to district hospital from where he was referred to Gorakhpur Medical College.

However, the police denied the allegations and said even though Jagarnath was called to the police station, he was not hit with shoes. An inquiry in the case has been ordered.

“The entire incident is being probed and if the allegations of being beaten up will be found true then strict action will be taken against the guilty,” Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

