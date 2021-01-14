News18 Logo

Spectators Among 58 People Injured During Jallikattu Event in Madurai

Madurai: A participant tries to tame a bull during Avaniyapuram Jallikattu as the part of Pongal festival celebration, in Madurai, Thursday. (PTI)

The bull taming sport was held on the occasion of harvest festival Pongal at Avaniyapuram and as many as 529 bulls were used, police said.

At least 58 people, including spectators, were injured at the annual Jallikattu event held here on Thursday, police said. The bull taming sport was held on the occasion of harvest festival Pongal at Avaniyapuram and as many as 529 bulls were used.

The injured included spectators and sportsmen, police said. The event, inaugurated by state Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju, was held following COVID-19 guidelines.


