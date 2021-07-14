'Speculation Without Any Substantial Basis': Centre Refutes Media Reports Claiming Higher Covid-19 Deaths

The Centre on Tuesday issued a statement refuting media reports that inflate the number of deaths due to Covid-19.

There have been media reports claiming higher fatality figures due to COVID-19 based on data from National Health Mission’s Health Management Information System (HMIS). The report compares data from the Civil Registration System (CRS) and HMIS to draw erroneous inferences.

“Such reports are conjectures and speculation without any substantial basis," said a statement from the Centre on Tuesday.

वैक्सीन की उपलब्धता के संदर्भ में मुझे विभिन्न राज्य सरकारों और नेताओं के बयान एवं पत्रों से जानकारी मिली है। तथ्यों के वास्तविक विश्लेषण से इस स्थिति को बेहतर ढंग से समझा जा सकता है। निरर्थक बयान सिर्फ लोगों में घबराहट पैदा करने के लिए किए जा रहे हैं। (1/6)— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 14, 2021

Citing the death numbers reported in the HMIS, the media report goes on to say that “In the absence of other information, these deaths should all be considered as Covid-19 deaths”. As per the media report itself ‘over 2,50,000 deaths were from causes not known’.

“Attributing any death to COVID-19 without any basis than based on empirical data is fallacious and such inferences are mere figments of imagination. It is reiterated that the Union Government has been transparent in its approach to COVID data management and a robust system of recording all COVID-19 related deaths already exists. All States and Union Territories have been entrusted with the responsibility to update the data in this particular system on a continuous basis.," said the Centre.

“In order to avoid inconsistency in number of deaths being reported, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued ‘Guidance for appropriate recording of COVID-19 related deaths in India’ for correct recording of all deaths as per ICD-10 codes recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO) for mortality coding," added the statement.

The Centre further said that states and UTs have been urged through various formal communications, multiple video conferences and through deployment of Central teams for correct recording of deaths in accordance with the prescribed guidelines. Union Health Ministry has also regularly emphasized the need for a robust reporting mechanism for monitoring district wise cases and deaths on a daily basis.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here