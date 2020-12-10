Speed Limits Cut Down for Vehicles on Yamuna Expressway to Avoid Accidents Due to Fog

In view of rising temperature and reducing visibility due to dense fog, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) decided to reduce the speed of vehicles on the expressway from December 15 to February 15, 2021.

Chief Executive Officer of Yamuna Development Authority, Dr. Arun Veer Singh said that it has been decided to reduce the speed limit of vehicles to prevent road accidents from December 15, the speed limit of cars and other light vehicles has been reduced to 80 kms/hr, while the speed limit of heavy vehicles has been set at 60 kms/hr.

The body decided on Monday that the speed of vehicles on the Expressway has been slowed down due to the dense fog on the Eastern Peripheral Highway. Recently, several road accidents have taken place on the expressway due to similar reasons. On Monday morning, half a dozen vehicles collided in a road accident in the Dankaur police station area resulting in the death of one person in the incident. At the same time, several vehicles collided in a road accident in the Rabupura police station area, and one person died in this incident too.