Speeding BMW Crushes Man to Death in South Delhi, 23-year-old Held

A 46-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding BMW car in south Delhi following which the accused driver of the car was arrested, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Shubham Jain (23), worked at a shop dealing in spare parts of old luxury cars.

The incident took place on the intervening night of July 9-10 near Pillar No. 69, East of Kailash, Zamrudpur Red Light.

“We received a PCR call at 5.09 a.m. on July 10 regarding a hit and run case after which the police staff reached the spot and found that a person was found lying dead at footpath having injuries on his both legs, hand and Ahead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

According to the official, the injury on the body, apparently, was reflecting a road accident injury and some broken parts of the bumper of a car were also lying there. During enquiry, the identity of the deceased was revealed as Ranjan Kumar, who worked as a cashier in a restaurant in East of Kailash. After shifting the deceased to AIIMS hospital, the police registered a case under section 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the incident.

During the course of investigation, over 200 CCTV cameras in approximately 5 km of road stretch were checked from the restaurant in East of Kailash to Safdarjung Hospital Ring road to find out trail of the victim and alleged offending vehicle.

The result revealed that a red BMW car was involved in this accident. When details of the vehicle registration was checked it was found registered in the name of Ravi Kumar, a resident of Juhu, Mumbai.

“After enquiry with the registered owner, it was revealed that brother of the owner had given his car to a garage for repair,” the DCP said, adding the offending vehicle in accidental condition was later recovered near the house of the offending driver Shubham Jain at Arya Samaj Road, Uttam Nagar and the accused was nabbed.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that on the fateful day, he along with his elder brother and his one friend went to Nehru Place and when they were returning on the said BMW car, at about 2.30 a.m., he hit a person near plastic pots market, Lajpat Rai road.

After some distance the accused stopped his car but fled from the spot as he got frightened, the official added.

