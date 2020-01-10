Speeding Bus Kills Man in Kolkata, Mob Sets 3 Buses on Fire
Two buses were racing against each other on Remount Road in Mominpur area when one bus ran over and killed a man, a senior police officer said.
Image for representation.
Kolkata: Three buses were set on fire and a few others were vandalised by a mob after a man was run over and killed by a speeding bus in the city's Mominpur area on Friday, police said.
Soon a mob gathered at the spot and set three buses on fire and vandalised a few others to protest the incident.
A police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Meeraj Khalid rushed to the area and brought the situation under control, the officer said.
"The situation is under control. This incident (mob violence) happened following an accident. We are trying to identify those involved in the matter," Khalid said.
The driver and the conductor of the bus were arrested, another police officer said. So far, nobody was arrested in connection with the vandalism but policemen deployed in the area, he said.
