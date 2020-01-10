Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Speeding Bus Kills Man in Kolkata, Mob Sets 3 Buses on Fire

Two buses were racing against each other on Remount Road in Mominpur area when one bus ran over and killed a man, a senior police officer said.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 6:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Speeding Bus Kills Man in Kolkata, Mob Sets 3 Buses on Fire
Image for representation.

Kolkata: Three buses were set on fire and a few others were vandalised by a mob after a man was run over and killed by a speeding bus in the city's Mominpur area on Friday, police said.

Two buses were racing against each other on Remount Road in Mominpur area when one bus ran over and killed a man, a senior police officer said.

Soon a mob gathered at the spot and set three buses on fire and vandalised a few others to protest the incident.

A police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Meeraj Khalid rushed to the area and brought the situation under control, the officer said.

"The situation is under control. This incident (mob violence) happened following an accident. We are trying to identify those involved in the matter," Khalid said.

The driver and the conductor of the bus were arrested, another police officer said. So far, nobody was arrested in connection with the vandalism but policemen deployed in the area, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram