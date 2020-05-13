INDIA

1-MIN READ

Speeding Car Hits Bus in South Mumbai, 19-year-old Dies

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

A 19-year-old man, son of a hotelier, was killed and his friend injured when their speeding car rammed into a stationary bus at Marine Drive in South Mumbai on Tuesday evening, a police official said.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 7:56 AM IST
A 19-year-old man, son of a hotelier, was killed and his friend injured when their speeding car rammed into a stationary bus at Marine Drive in South Mumbai on Tuesday evening, a police official said.

The accident took place on S N Road near B D Somani Chowk. Aaryman Rajesh Nagpal and Shouryasingh Sharad Jain, both 19-years-old, sustained serious injuries in the accident, said the officer.

While Aaryman, whose father is owner of President hotel in the city, was declared dead at Harkishandas Hospital, Jain was undergoing treatment, he said.

The police were yet to ascertain who was driving the car, he added.

