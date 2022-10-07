Speeding Car Hits Scooty Rider in Jabalpur, Accident Caught on CCTV

A speeding car first rammed a scooty driver and then crashed into an electric pole in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh recently. The condition of the scooty driver is critical after he suffered grave injuries in the accident. The incident happened at 2 o’clock on the night of Dussehra. The collision was recorded on CCTV.

At the time of the accident, three people were riding the bike. As the two women got off the bike, the car hit the rider. The two women yelled for help. Eyewitnesses said that the drivers of the car were drunk. The video showed one of the girls holding the body of the victim and another screaming for help.

As soon as the people gathered, one of them took the injured man to the hospital. The victim is in hospital and still unconscious. The condition of the man remains serious. The Jabalpur police have registered the case against the car driver and his companion and confiscated the car.

All those who have watched this video have prayed for the well-being of the bike rider. A user wrote, “This is India, the person with the car will offer some money to the police. Everyone will forget the incident. It is the boy and his family who are suffering even without any mistakes. This is the Indian Police and Indian law.” Another subscriber wrote, “The person with the bike was standing on the correct lane with his bike inside the white lane. It was the car driver who entered the lane.”

The cases of road accidents in India have seen a spike over the past few years. There has been an increase of 16.8 percent from 2020 to 2022. Madhya Pradesh ranks fourth in the list of most accidents in India.

