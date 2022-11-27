Speeding Car Ploughs Into Crowd Holding Funeral Feast in Bihar’s Saran District, 18 Injured

At least 18 people were injured after a speeding car ploughed into a group of people in Bihar’s Saran district on Saturday, reports ANI.

According to local media reports, the incident took place when a group of people were holding a funeral feast on the side of the road when a speeding car rammed in.

Bihar | 18 people were severely injured when a high-speeding car ran over them in Saran while they were having food at a funeral feast on the roadside. The car entered the settlement while breaking into a roadside shop. The injured were sent to a hospital. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/OQ3aIjGPb7— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

According to locals, the driver of the car was drunk. Angry villagers staged a protest blocking the main road of Saran district following the incident. Police then reached the spot. All those injured were moved to a nearby hospital, per ANI.

More Details Awaited.

Read all the Latest India News here