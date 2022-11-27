CHANGE LANGUAGE
Speeding Car Ploughs Into Crowd Holding Funeral Feast in Bihar's Saran District, 18 Injured
1-MIN READ

Speeding Car Ploughs Into Crowd Holding Funeral Feast in Bihar’s Saran District, 18 Injured

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 08:14 IST

Bihar, India

The incident took place in Bihar's Saran district on Saturday (ANI Photo)

According to local media reports, the incident took place when a group of people were holding a funeral feast on the side of the road when a speeding car rammed in.

At least 18 people were injured after a speeding car ploughed into a group of people in Bihar’s Saran district on Saturday, reports ANI.

According to local media reports, the incident took place when a group of people were holding a funeral feast on the side of the road when a speeding car rammed in.

According to locals, the driver of the car was drunk. Angry villagers staged a protest blocking the main road of Saran district following the incident. Police then reached the spot. All those injured were moved to a nearby hospital, per ANI.

More Details Awaited.

first published:November 27, 2022, 08:14 IST
last updated:November 27, 2022, 08:14 IST