Speeding Car Crashes, Gets Stuck on Road Barrier in Himachal Pradesh; Photo Goes Viral

An over speeding car got stuck on the three-foot-high crash barrier in Sarkaghat area of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, making everyone wonder how it happened. The occupants of the car survived the accident without any injury.

A few years ago, an over-speeding car had landed on the terrace of a house four to five meters away from the road in the same area.

The accident happened between 1:30- 2:00pm on Wednesday. The Alto car was heading towards Dharampur from Nerchowk. The car had two passengers, a father and his daughter who occupied the passenger seat. The driver of this car lost control when taking the turn near Jaboth bridge, which falls within Jaboth Panchayat and the car climbed a three-foot high crash barrier.

The vehicle stopped on the crash barrier fortunately otherwise the accident could have been far worse if it had overturned. The car was later brought down by a crane and the owner drove it from there.

For those who passed by, it became a subject of surprise. Everyone who witnessed this scenario wondered, ‘How could this happen?’

The crash barrier begins where the accident occurred, according to Ravi Rana, the head of Jaboth Panchayat, a section of the crash barrier is initially attached to the ground. The car continued climbing the crash barrier before coming to a halt after a short distance. He stated that no one was hurt in the crash and the vehicle was not damaged.

