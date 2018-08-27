Speeding Delhi Jal Board Tanker Runs Over 15-Year-Old Girl, Another Injured

A girl was killed and her cousin injured after being run over by a Delhi Jal Board water tanker in west Delhi’s Janakpuri on Monday while they were going to school, police said.The incident occurred in front of Mata Chanan Devi Hospital and the water tanker driver, 46-year-old Dharmender, was arrested.The DJB water tanker was being driven from Bindapur at a very high speed and while taking a u-turn at the Janakpuri trafic signal, it ran over the two girls who were crossing the road on way to school, police said.Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar said the injured girls were taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, where Nagma, 15, was declared brought dead, while her cousin Samreen, 13, was undergoing treatment.The officer said witnesses told police the accused was driving the vehicle in a rash manner and was speeding at the time of the incident. According to Delhi police data, 930 accidents were reported in the city till August 15, while 898 accidents were reported during the same period last year.