Speeding Truck Rams Into a Car, Six Dead, Including Bridegroom in MP

Six people, including four minor girls, were killed and two others injured when a speeding truck collided with a car carrying a marriage party near the city.The bridegroom and the car driver were among those killed in the mishap which took place last night near Narora village in the district, a police official said.The speeding truck rammed into the car from the front and then overturned on it, killing six people, including the bridegroom, on the spot, said Maihar Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Arvind Tiwari.The groom was identified as Brimohan Kol (22), he said.The marriage party was heading to Amilia village where Kol's wedding was arranged, Tiwari said.Two girls were seriously injured in the mishap and admitted in a hospital for treatment, the officer said.A JCB machine was pressed into service to separate the car from the truck and later its parts were cut for take out the dead and the injured, he said.The other deceased were identified as the car driver Pintu Kol (30), Rishika (15), Ankita (14), Pranjal (14) and Amrita (10), Tiwari said.The truck driver fled the spot, he added.