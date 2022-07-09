'Spend Time Together, Talk': Kolkata Couple's Torn Marriage 'Stitched' Together By Judge's Suggestion

A love marriage that began eight years ago had broken down badly, after both of them ‘stopped believing each other’. Established in their own professions, without financial problems, Ayan and Bela (name changed for privacy) had approached the court after their relationship broke down.

Ayan, a government employee, and IT engineer Bela had tied the knot eight years ago but could not stay together. Bela had ended up returning home, and after seven years of problems, had initiated a case against Ayan.

Apparently, her husband had not returned her marriage jewelry. Ayan, on the other hand, reached out to the court seeking to quash the FIR filed against him. The case was filed under the bench of Justice Kaushik Chanda.

Chanda called both of them in his own chamber asked them what was going wrong. He questioned Ayan on why he had not returned the jewelry and the husband denied the claims.

The judge stressed that both of them earned well and were educated and should not be having such problems, which could be easily solved by some communication.

Immediately, Ayan said that he wanted Bela to come back, to which Bela also agreed. The judge suggested the couple to look for a good place where they could go and spend some time together.

Immediately, a room in Eco Park of Newtown, in Kolkata was arranged and the couple is expected to stay there over the weekend to stitch back their torn marriage.

This is being seen as an interesting move by Jutice Koushik Chanda.

