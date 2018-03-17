English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SpiceJet Aircraft Hits Runway Lights in Bengaluru
"SpiceJet aircraft SG 1238 from Hyderabad after landing and taxiing damage three runway lights, due to which runway was closed from 10.47 p.m. to 11.28 p.m (on late Friday night)," an airport official said in a statement.
Representational Image.
Bengaluru: A SpiceJet aircraft on late Friday hit the runway lights after landing at the airport here, leading to the runway being shut for nearly 40 minutes, an official said on Saturday.
"SpiceJet aircraft SG 1238 from Hyderabad after landing and taxiing damage three runway lights, due to which runway was closed from 10.47 p.m. to 11.28 p.m (on late Friday night)," an airport official said in a statement.
There were, however, no reported injuries to the passengers or damages to the aircraft.
During the course of the runway's closure, 10 flights were diverted from the airport -- eight to Chennai, one each to Tiruchirapalli and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, the statement said.
Also Watch
"SpiceJet aircraft SG 1238 from Hyderabad after landing and taxiing damage three runway lights, due to which runway was closed from 10.47 p.m. to 11.28 p.m (on late Friday night)," an airport official said in a statement.
There were, however, no reported injuries to the passengers or damages to the aircraft.
During the course of the runway's closure, 10 flights were diverted from the airport -- eight to Chennai, one each to Tiruchirapalli and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, the statement said.
Also Watch
-
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL: Chhetri Calls Final Against Chennaiyin as 'Most Important Game of His Life'
- Raid Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Starrer is Promising But Runs Out of Steam Before The Finish Line
- Tempers Flare as Bangladesh Down Sri Lanka in a Cliffhanger to Setup India Showdown
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: A Facelift Simply Perfecting The Galaxy S8+
- Ek Do Teen: Jacqueline Fernandez Gives an Edgy Makeover to Madhuri Dixit's Mohini in Baaghi 2