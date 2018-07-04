English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SpiceJet Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing Due to Low Cabin Pressure
According to SpiceJet, Boeing 737 aircraft (VT-SZB) flight SG 160 Mumbai-Delhi had a (cabin) pressure problem.
File photo of a Spicejet plane. (Photo: Reuters)
Ahmedabad: Low cabin pressure mid-air forced a Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft from Mumbai, carrying over 100 passengers, to land at the city airport on Wednesday morning under emergency conditions.
All the passengers on-board were safe, an airline spokesperson said.
"SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft (VT-SZB) was operating flight SG 160 Mumbai-Delhi. Enroute, the aircraft had a (cabin) pressure problem," the SpiceJet spokesperson said.
Following the standard operating procedure, the crew diverted the aircraft to Ahmedabad, where it landed safely, he added.
There were over 100 passengers on-board the plane, the spokesperson said.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
