SpiceJet Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing Due to Low Cabin Pressure

According to SpiceJet, Boeing 737 aircraft (VT-SZB) flight SG 160 Mumbai-Delhi had a (cabin) pressure problem.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2018, 12:00 PM IST
File photo of a Spicejet plane. (Photo: Reuters)
Ahmedabad: Low cabin pressure mid-air forced a Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft from Mumbai, carrying over 100 passengers, to land at the city airport on Wednesday morning under emergency conditions.

All the passengers on-board were safe, an airline spokesperson said.

"SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft (VT-SZB) was operating flight SG 160 Mumbai-Delhi. Enroute, the aircraft had a (cabin) pressure problem," the SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Following the standard operating procedure, the crew diverted the aircraft to Ahmedabad, where it landed safely, he added.

There were over 100 passengers on-board the plane, the spokesperson said.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
