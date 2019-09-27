Spicejet Cancels Two Flights from Mumbai on Technical Glitches
According to a source, while one flight was delayed by more than six hours, another departed after a delay of over four hours.
(Image for representation: PTI)
Mumbai: Hundreds of Spicejet passengers had a tough time at the city airport on Friday after the airline cancelled two of its flights and delayed another two, citing technical reasons.
According to a source, while one flight was delayed by more than six hours, another departed after a delay of over four hours.
Sicejet admitted the developments but said passengers were informed accordingly without divulging much information.
"Two morning departures to Kolkata and Hyderabad were delayed due to technical reasons today. The flights have already departed," an airline spokesperson said.
Two other departures to Vijaywada and Kanpur were also cancelled, he said adding passengers had been informed on time.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Koena Mitra Wishes Durga Puja in Advance, Fans Speculate if She'll Join Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13
- Watch: Spooky Video Shows Wheelchair Moving on its Own in Chandigarh Hospital
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai is the Highest Paid Contestant on Salman Khan's Show
- Nach Baliye 9's Faisal Khan Calls Relationship with Muskaan Kataria 'Biggest Mistake' of His Life
- US Military Warning, Shooting Victims' Plea: Why Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' is Being Labelled Dangerous