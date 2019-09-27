Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Spicejet Cancels Two Flights from Mumbai on Technical Glitches

According to a source, while one flight was delayed by more than six hours, another departed after a delay of over four hours.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 11:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Spicejet Cancels Two Flights from Mumbai on Technical Glitches
(Image for representation: PTI)
Loading...

Mumbai: Hundreds of Spicejet passengers had a tough time at the city airport on Friday after the airline cancelled two of its flights and delayed another two, citing technical reasons.

According to a source, while one flight was delayed by more than six hours, another departed after a delay of over four hours.

Sicejet admitted the developments but said passengers were informed accordingly without divulging much information.

"Two morning departures to Kolkata and Hyderabad were delayed due to technical reasons today. The flights have already departed," an airline spokesperson said.

Two other departures to Vijaywada and Kanpur were also cancelled, he said adding passengers had been informed on time.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram