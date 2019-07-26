Take the pledge to vote

SpiceJet Engineer Killed During Aircraft Maintenance Worked Without Supervision, Says DGCA Panel

Rohit Pandey, 22, was killed after he got stuck between the hydraulic door flaps of the main landing gear of an aircraft during maintenance at the Kolkata airport on July 9.

Updated:July 26, 2019, 9:48 PM IST
SpiceJet Engineer Killed During Aircraft Maintenance Worked Without Supervision, Says DGCA Panel
In this undated photo, is seen Rohit Virendra Pandey, the SpiceJet technician who was killed after the landing gear door of the aircraft he was working on got shut at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: SpiceJet engineer Rohit Pandey, who died at the Kolkata airport on July 9 after getting stuck in the flaps of a plane's landing gear door, was untrained and working without any supervision, a DGCA committee has found.

"The report of the committee has been received and it has pointed out that the trainee (engineer) was not trained and was carrying out work on the aircraft without any supervision by a trained or licensed engineer," a source said.

Pandey, 22, was killed after he got stuck between the hydraulic door flaps of the main landing gear of an aircraft during maintenance at the Kolkata airport on July 9, the airline said.

