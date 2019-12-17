Take the pledge to vote

SpiceJet Flight Asked to Abort Landing Due to Non-deployment of Nose Gear, Major Accident Averted: Navy

The flight landed safely at 0805 hrs under assistance of emergency and safety services, the spokesperson added.

PTI

December 17, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
SpiceJet Flight Asked to Abort Landing Due to Non-deployment of Nose Gear, Major Accident Averted: Navy
An alert runway controller forced a SpiceJet flight to abort landing on Tuesday.

New Delhi: A "major accident" was averted on Tuesday morning at Goa airport when an alert runway controller forced a SpiceJet flight to abort landing after noticing that the plane was on final approach without deploying its nose landing gear, said the Indian Navy spokesperson.

"Alert Indian Navy Air Traffic Services at Goa Airport averted major accident today when the Runway Controller Ramesh Tigga, Leading Airman (Air Handler) noticed that the nose landing gear of the Spicejet Flight SG 3568, which was on its final approach, was not deployed. The Runway Controller immediately alerted the ATC tower where the Duty Air Traffic Controller, Lt Cdr Harmeet Kaur informed the incoming aircraft to abort the landing," said the Indian Navy spokesperson on Twitter.

"The flight landed safely at 0805 hrs under assistance of emergency and safety services. The alert action of Indian Navy Air Traffic and Safety Services prevented the SpiceJet flight and all its passengers from a major accident at Goa airfield today," the spokesperson added.

