SpiceJet Flight Overshoots Runway at Mumbai Airport While Landing Amid Heavy Rains
Many subsequent flights have been diverted to other airports such as Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.
A SpiceJet flight overshot the runway due to heavy rains in Mumbai. (Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: A SpiceJet flight from Jaipur skid and overshot the main runway while landing at the Mumbai airport amidst heavy rains on Monday, although none of the passengers were hurt in the incident, said a source privy to the matter.
The incident happened on Monday around 11.45 pm when the SpiceJet flight SG6237 flying from Jaipur to Mumbai skid and overshot the main runway, the source said.
"A SpiceJet flight SG6237, which was coming from Jaipur to Mumbai, skid and overshot the main runway at around 11.45 pm on Monday night. All passengers are safe. The main runway has been temporarily closed," the source said.
Due to the incident, a secondary runway is in operation at the airport currently. Many subsequent flights have been diverted to other airports such as Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, the sources said.
"A Korean Air flight KE655 which was coming from Seoul to Mumbai has been diverted to Ahmedabad due to the incident and bad weather conditions," the sources said.
Similarly, a Lufthansa flight LH756, which was coming from Frankfurt, and an Air India flight AI331, which was coming from Bangkok had to be diverted to other airports, the sources said.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Legendary Sony Walkman, Creator of the Portable Music Industry, is Now 40 Years Old
- Let's Talk About Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and India's Final 10 Overs Against England in World Cup
- Sushmita Sen Puts End to Breakup Rumours, Writes ‘I love you, Rohman Shawl’
- Parth, Erica Shoot for Kasautii Zindagii Kay At Rhine Falls in Switzerland
- Indo-French Joint Air Exercise Garuda-VI Begins, Sukhoi Su30MKI, Rafale to Battle it Out: Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s