SpiceJet Flight Skids off During Landing at Kolkata Airport, Passengers Safe

The flight, a Boeing 737 800 aircraft operated as flight SG-275 on way from Pune, veered off towards the right side during landing on runway 19L.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 8:18 PM IST
SpiceJet Flight Skids off During Landing at Kolkata Airport, Passengers Safe
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: A SpiceJet flight veered off its path on the runway while landing at Kolkata airport Tuesday, damaging four lights, the airline said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

The flight, a Boeing 737 800 aircraft operated as flight SG-275 on way from Pune, veered off towards the right side during landing on runway 19L, it said.

"During landing roll aircraft veered off towards the right from the runway center line owing to wet runway/heavy rain. Pilots took corrective action immediately to get the aircraft on center line," the airline said.

"Four runway edge lights were inadvertently damaged. Passengers (have) deplaned normally. All passengers and crew safe," it added. Amid multiple such incidents, aviation watchdog DGCA has issued safety directions to the country's airlines.

It said in a circular that crew members should be well aware of aircraft limitations during adverse weather operations and airlines should carry out their own "risk assessment" before operating in such conditions.

On Monday night, another SpiceJet flight from Jaipur had skid and overshot the main runway while landing at the Mumbai airport amidst heavy rains. Consequently, the Mumbai airport has temporarily stopped flight operations at the main runway.

On June 30, another SpiceJet plane from Bhopal veered off the runway at Surat airport due to heavy rainfall and wind.

