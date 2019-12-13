SpiceJet Grounds Three Boeing 737 Freighter Aircraft After Potential Defect Discovered in Plane

New Delhi: SpiceJet on Friday said it has grounded three Boeing 737 freighter planes.

The move follows an advice from Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), which had converted these planes into freighters, according to a regulatory filing.

"During an internal examination of IAI's manufacturing facilities, a potential defect was discovered in the process used to manufacture the 9G rigid barrier installed on these aircraft.

"These aircraft will return to operations after regulatory clearance," the filing said.

SpiceJet has four freighters that operate on domestic as well as international routes.

The budget carrier has a fleet of 118 planes, including the freighters.

In afternoon trade, shares of SpiceJet rose over 1 per cent to Rs 103.85 apiece on the BSE.

