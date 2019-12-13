SpiceJet Grounds Three Boeing 737 Freighter Aircraft After Potential Defect Discovered in Plane
The move follows an advice from Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), which had converted these planes into freighters, according to a regulatory filing.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: SpiceJet on Friday said it has grounded three Boeing 737 freighter planes.
The move follows an advice from Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), which had converted these planes into freighters, according to a regulatory filing.
"During an internal examination of IAI's manufacturing facilities, a potential defect was discovered in the process used to manufacture the 9G rigid barrier installed on these aircraft.
"These aircraft will return to operations after regulatory clearance," the filing said.
SpiceJet has four freighters that operate on domestic as well as international routes.
The budget carrier has a fleet of 118 planes, including the freighters.
In afternoon trade, shares of SpiceJet rose over 1 per cent to Rs 103.85 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jumanji The Next Level Movie Review: Laugh and Cry with Dwayne Johnson and Team
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Co-produce Film on 2019 Balakot Airstrike, Abhishek Kapoor to Direct
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20-Year-Old Drinks Chemical Instead of Water While Playing Game
- Airtel Users Can Make Voice Calls on Wi-Fi But You Need Airtel Xstream Broadband
- ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC in Guwahati Postponed Due to CAB Protests