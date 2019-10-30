SpiceJet Pilot, Attendant Indulge in PDA During Delhi-Kolkata Flight, Fired After Passenger Complains

Mumbai: An off-duty pilot and a flight attendant working with SpiceJet have been fired from their jobs after a passenger filed a complaint with the airline about them indulging in public display of affection during a Delhi-Kolkata flight last month.

While the first officer boarded the flight as an additional crew member and was not operating the flight, the flight attendant was on duty and in uniform. The two were reportedly seated in adjacent seats.

“The complaint said the flight attendant and a passenger behaved inappropriately and indecently on board the flight. An internal inquiry showed the passenger engaged in indecent conduct was a first officer pilot. Both crew members were questioned and thereafter terminated from service,’’ a source was quoted as saying by Times of India.

SpiceJet also put out a flight safety case study, titled ‘Unprofessional behaviour at workplace’’, in order to send across a stern message to the crew. “Uncultured practice at workplace driven by individual attitude may adversely affect the reputation of the company (airline), demoralise the co-workers and there could also be serious safety lapses and consequences,’’ the statement said, adding, “Employees shall always maintain the decorum and professionalism at workplace’’.

“The involved cabin crew and first officer failed to maintain decorum and professionalism at workplace. They failed to set their personal life apart from professional, which is unacceptable on the work premises,’’ it said.

In May, a US pilot was jailed for five years after engaging in sexual acts with a minor — including once on a private plane while it was in autopilot mode, according to a complaint.

