SpiceJet Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Varanasi After Thai National Dies on Board

A New Delhi-bound flight made an emergency landing in Varanasi on Friday when a Thai national died on board after suffering a massive heart attack, authorities said.The SpiceJet flight took off from Bangkok at 7.40am with 189 passengers, including a 22-member Thai group of tourists. Deceased Atabot Thngcusorn, 53, was a member of the group.Authorities at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport were informed by the plane crew that Atabot suffered a heart attack and they would have to make an emergency landing.Soon after the plane landed, the passenger was rushed to a nearby medical facility where he was pronounced dead.Airport director Anil Kumar Rai said the deceased was accompanied by his wife, sister and seven other family members. All have since deplaned at Varanasi and the Thai Embassy was being notified of the incident.