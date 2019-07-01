English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SpiceJet Plane With 47 on Board Overshoots Surat Airport Runway While Landing Due to Heavy Rain
The airport operations were suspended for the night following the incident, and three flights were diverted to Ahmedabad airport.
Surat: A SpiceJet plane on Sunday overshot the runway while landing at the Surat Airport, although none of the passengers and crew members on board were hurt in the incident, an airport official said.
The incident, which occurred around 8.15pm, was a result of heavy rain and wind, the official said.
“A SpiceJet flight from Bhopal to Surat overshot runway at the airport here due to heavy rainfall and wind. All the 43 passengers and four crew members are safe and they are being handled by the SpiceJet officials,” Surat airport director SK Panigrahi said.
The airport operations were suspended for the night following the incident, and three flights were diverted to Ahmedabad airport, he said.
