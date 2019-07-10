SpiceJet Technician Dies at Kolkata Airport After Being Caught in Aircraft's Landing Gear Door

New Delhi: A SpiceJet technician at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport died after being caught in the landing gear door of an aircraft while carrying out maintenance work.

The landing door "accidentally shut" trapping 26-year-old Rohit Virendra Pandey. The incident is said to have taken place around 1.45 am.

"The technician was carrying out maintenance on the landing gear of the Bombardier Q400 plane when the landing door accidentally got closed and he got stuck there," PTI quoted an official as saying.

Preliminary reports suggest that Pandey got sucked into the lower end of the aircraft due to hydraulic pressure while he was working on a SpiceJet ATR Aircraft. His body had to be cut out of it.

Airport authorities and the police are probing the incident. A complaint on "unnatural death" was reportedly filed at the airport police station.

"Our officers have reached the spot. We are talking to other staffers of the airline who were present there. We are trying to understand whether it was a technical glitch or the result of someone's callousness," PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

The airline is, however, yet to issue a statement. Just last week, the SpiceJet ran into trouble with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which issued the airline four show-cause notices on poor training standards.

(With inputs from PTI)