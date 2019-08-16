SpiceJet to Start 12 New Flights from October, Introduces Daily Flight to Aurangabad
Besides the new flight connecting Delhi and Aurangabad, SpiceJet has introduced new flights on the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram and Kolkata-Ahmedabad sectors.
(Image for representation: PTI)
New Delhi: SpiceJet on Friday said that it is going to start 12 new flights from the first week of October and 10 of these flights would be connecting Delhi with other cities.
The budget carrier announced the "on-boarding of Aurangabad as its 53rd domestic destination" with the introduction of a daily non-stop flight on Delhi-Aurangabad route from October 8.
SpiceJet said that from the first week of October, it will also enhance its operations with additional frequencies on the Delhi-Kolkata (4th & 5th frequency) and Delhi-Bengaluru (6th frequency) routes.
