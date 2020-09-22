SpiceJet to Resume Services to Darbhanga from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru From November 8

SpiceJet announced the launch of daily flight services connecting Darbhanga with key metros of Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru starting November 8.
File photo of a SpiceJet airplane. (Reuters)
Darbhanga, which was bagged by SpiceJet under UDAN -II, will be the airline's 13th destination under the Centre's Regional Connectivity Scheme and 55th destination on the airline's domestic network.
"SpiceJet will operate daily direct flights on the Delhi-Darbhanga, Bengaluru-Darbhanga and Mumbai-Darbhanga sectors starting November 8, 2020. SpiceJet will be the first and only airline to operate flight services on these sectors and the airline will deploy its Boeing 737-800 on all these routes," the company said in a statement. (Image: Reuters)
The airline is offering all-inclusive introductory one-way promotional fare starting at Rs 3,799 on all the routes. (Image: Reuters)
Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "Our new daily flights from Darbhanga from November 8 will connect the city with key metros of Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and further provide easy connections throughout our domestic and international network."