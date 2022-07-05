SpiceJet Windshield Cracks Mid-air on Gujarat-Mumbai Flight in Second Mishap Today

SpiceJet’s Kandla-Mumbai flight on Tuesday made an emergency landing in Maharashtra’s capital city after cracks were noticed on the outer windshield of the aircraft mid-air. All passengers and crew members on board are said to be safe. This was the second incident reported in the day where SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight had to be diverted to Karachi in Pakistan due to a fuel indicator malfunction.

The Kandla-Mumbai flight was at 23,000 feet altitude when the windshield’s outer pane cracked. The pilots then conducted priority landing at the Mumbai airport, according to officials of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Issuing a statement, SpiceJet’s spokesperson said, “On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla-Mumbai). During cruise at FL230, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurization was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai.”

This is at least the seventh incident of technical malfunction happening on SpiceJet aircraft in the last 17 days.

Earlier in the day, similar airline’s Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said. The Boeing 737 Max aircraft began showing unusual fuel quantity reduction from its left tank when it was mid-air.

The DGCA is probing the two incidents which took place on Tuesday, along with the previous five incidents, the officials said.

Incidents in The Past

Since June 19, there have been six incidents on SpiceJet planes. On June 19, an engine on SpiceJet’s Delhi-bound aircraft carrying 185 passengers caught fire soon after taking off from the Patna airport and the plane made an emergency landing minutes later. The engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit.

In another incident on June 19, a flight for Jabalpur had to return to Delhi due to cabin pressurisation issues. Fuselage door warnings lit up on two separate planes while taking off on June 24 and June 25, forcing them to abandon their journeys and return.

On July 2, a SpiceJet flight heading to Jabalpur returned to Delhi after the crew members observed smoke in the cabin at around 5,000-feet altitude. Notably, SpiceJet has been making losses for the last three years.

(with inputs from PTI)

