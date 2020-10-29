Spike in Ammonia Levels in Yamuna Water from Haryana to Hit Water Supply in Delhi

New Delhi: Water supply will be affected in parts of Delhi due to an "abnormal" increase in ammonia levels in raw water discharged into the Yamuna by Haryana, Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha said on Thursday. "Due to an abnormal increase in pollutants (ammonia levels) in Yamuna raw water discharged by Haryana, production at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirithi Water Treatment Plants will be adversely impacted," Chadha tweeted.

As a result, water supply will be affected in parts of East, North East and South Delhi, he said. "It is advised to store and use water judiciously. Adequate number of water tankers are being deployed. We are working relentlessly, in collaboration with Haryana, to restore normal supply," Chadha said.

