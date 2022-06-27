Spike in Daily Covid Cases as India Logs Over 17,000 New Infections, 21 Deaths in 24 Hours

India on Monday reported 17,073 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 21 deaths. Active cases have risen to 94.420.

The country had logged 11,739 new coronavirus infections a day before, and 25 new fatalities, according to the update provided at 8 AM.

Here is the state-wise list of Covid-19 infections:

According to the ministry, 197.08 crore doses of Covid vaccine had been administered in the country so far until Sunday under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.