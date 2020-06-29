INDIA

Spike of 19,400+ Coronavirus Cases Push India's Covid-19 Tally Over 5.4 Lakh-mark, Death Toll at 16,475

File photo of healthcare workers in personal PPEs and volunteers walking through a slum in Dharavi, Mumbai. (Reuters)

This is the sixth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 15,000. The country has seen a surge of 3,57,783 infections from June 1 till date.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 10:53 AM IST
A single-day spike of 19,459 COVID-19 cases took India's tally to 5,48,318 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 16,475 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases stands at 2,10,120, while 3,21,722 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data.

"Thus, around 58.67 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

