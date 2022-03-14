'Spirit of Cricket': Rohit, Bumrah, Kohli Congratulate Suranga Lakmal as He Retires From International Cricket - WATCH

India skipper Rohit Sharma and his deputy Jasprit Bumrah congratulated Sri Lanka’s Suranga Lakmal who played his last international match for Sri Lanka on Monday in Bengaluru. The hosts won the 2nd Test match by 238 runs but their gesture towards the fast bowler won a million hearts on social media.

Lakmal walked out to bat for the last time in his Test career as Sri Lanka were chasing 447 on the third day of the Bengaluru Test. He faced just four deliveries before Bumrah knocked him over in the second session, taking India closer to a clinical series win.

As he headed towards the dressing room, Bumrah came running to congratulate Lakmal for having a remarkable Test career. The likes of Rohit, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari and Axar Patel walked up to Sri Lanka cricketer to shake hands with him.

ALSO READ | IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Team India Advances in WTC Points Table After Thrashing Sri Lanka 2-0

Advertisement

The video of the incident was shared by BCCI on Twitter.

“Spirit of Cricket at its best as #TeamIndia congratulate Suranga Lakmal who played his last international match,” the caption read.

Spirit of Cricket at its best as #TeamIndia congratulate Suranga Lakmal who played his last international match #SpiritOfCricket | #INDvSL | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/aa17CK5hqv— BCCI (@BCCI) March 14, 2022

In his 13-year-long cricketing career, Lakmal played 70 Tests, 86 ODIs and 11 T20Is for Sri Lanka, in which he pocketed 171, 109 and 8 wickets respectively.

Earlier, India extinguished whatever little spark Sri Lanka showed on the third day of the day-night Test match. The hosts wrapped up the game inside three days for a comprehensive 238-run win, completing a 2-0 whitewash of the Islanders.

ALSO READ | IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Karunaratne’s Ton in Vain as India Beat Sri Lanka by 238 Runs to Clinch Series 2-0

Following the promising wine, the hosts have completed a 2-0 series sweep and pocketed 12 points as part of World Test Championship (WTC) tally.

With a Point Percentage of 58.33, Team India went past Sri Lanka who now stand fifth on the points table. The top four teams are Australia (77.77%), Pakistan (66.66%) and South Africa (60.00%), respectively.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here