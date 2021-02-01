Spirit of Indian Entrepreneur Growing and Delivering Like Cricket Team Against Australia, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented her third Budget on Monday, cited India's historic series win in Australia as she presented the document in the Parliament. Speaking to Network18 editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi later in the day, the minister said she had cited the cricket team's example because the spirit of the Indian entrepreneur, in a similar manner, is growing and delivering.

A young Team India last month became the first to beat Australia at The Gabba in over 32 years.

"An entrepreneur, the Indian migrant worker, the businessman -- those who want to run their business and take care of their family... it's my business to help the economy get triggered based on their hard work. I don't for a minute think it's me sitting in Delhi North Block to do it," Sitharaman said. "So let there not be any confusion about that. It is the spirit of the Indian entrepreneur which is growing and which is delivering and that is why I took the example of the cricket team in Australia, so interesting if they could perform where no one thought they could."

"When you had the typical Australian sledging happen, yes, but they withstood all and showed performance. That's your India, the Indian youth with just wanted little help from you and they'll do it all for themselves," she added.

Sitharaman in Parliament said that India's victory epitomised the country's youth with "abundant promise and suppressed thirst to perform and succeed".

"I can't help but recall the joy that we as a cricket-loving nation felt after Team India's recent spectacular success in Australia. It has reminded us of all the qualities that we as a people particularly our youth epitomise, having an abundant promise and suppressed thirst to perform and succeed," the FM said amid claps.

India's win had earlier also found mention in the Economic Survey, which was presented on Friday.