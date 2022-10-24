'Spirit of Joy & Well Being': PM Modi, President Murmu Lead Diwali Wishes on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Diwali leading wishes on Twitter. Modi wished that the festival brought them joy and well-being.

PM Modi tweeted, “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends.”

President Droupadi Murmu also wished people on Diwali. She tweeted, “Happy Diwali to all my countrymen! On this holy festival of light and joy, let us try to bring happiness in the lives of those in need by lighting the lamp of knowledge and energy. On this great festival, I pray for happiness and prosperity in the lives of all Indians.”

Home Minister Amit Shah extended his wishes and tweeted, “May this festival of lights bring happiness, health and prosperity in everyone’s life.”

Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman tweeted:

Greetings on Deepavali. May the festival of light bring brightness and joy all around.#Deepavali2022 pic.twitter.com/EmEux1d4qk — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) October 24, 2022

Several political parties including the BJP, Congress and AAP also wished people on Diwali.

Happy Diwali #BharatJodoYatra wali! ✨ Wishing each one unity, progress, love and positivity.

May our dream of an India free from divisive politics, hate, unemployment and price rise be fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/jWy6MLjspG — Congress (@INCIndia) October 24, 2022

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with great zeal by people across India. On this day, devotees worship the idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kickstarted the grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali, saying Ram was in the holy city’s DNA and the inspiration behind the BJP-led central government’s policy of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’.

Volunteers in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya broke the record of lighting the most diyas on Diwali by lighting over 15 lakh lamps at the Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya.

