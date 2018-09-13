English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Spiritual Leader Claims he Received Death Threat for Opposing SC/ST Act
The spiritual leader also claimed that he was on Wednesday taken into police custody in Agra for opposing the SC/ST Act but was released later.
Image for representation only. (Photo: PTI)
Loading...
Mathura: Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur has claimed he received a death threat from an unidentified person for "objecting to the SC/ST Act", police said Thursday.
Thakur claimed he got a call from a man, who said "he will be killed" if he continued opposing the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, they said.
"A complaint has been registered against the caller and investigation is going on," Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said.
"I am not against the SC/ST Act but I am strictly against its misuse," Thakur said Wednesday before he left for the US, where he will deliver religious discourses.
Thakur also claimed that he was on Wednesday taken into police custody in Agra for opposing the SC/ST Act but was released later.
He said he was invited to attend a programme to protest the SC/ST Act but he chose to give it a miss on the advice of the district administration.
Police took him into custody while he was talking to the media in a hotel, he claimed.
Various upper caste and OBC groups have also been protesting the recent amendment approved by Parliament to overturn a Supreme Court judgment on the SC/ST Act.
The apex court had on March 20 ruled that a preliminary enquiry in a case under the Act would be done by a Deputy Superintendent of Police to ensure the allegations were not frivolous and to avoid false implication of innocent persons.
The court had also held that a government official could not be prosecuted on the basis of mere allegation of an offence under the Act without the sanction of the appointing authority.
Thakur claimed he got a call from a man, who said "he will be killed" if he continued opposing the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, they said.
"A complaint has been registered against the caller and investigation is going on," Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said.
"I am not against the SC/ST Act but I am strictly against its misuse," Thakur said Wednesday before he left for the US, where he will deliver religious discourses.
Thakur also claimed that he was on Wednesday taken into police custody in Agra for opposing the SC/ST Act but was released later.
He said he was invited to attend a programme to protest the SC/ST Act but he chose to give it a miss on the advice of the district administration.
Police took him into custody while he was talking to the media in a hotel, he claimed.
Various upper caste and OBC groups have also been protesting the recent amendment approved by Parliament to overturn a Supreme Court judgment on the SC/ST Act.
The apex court had on March 20 ruled that a preliminary enquiry in a case under the Act would be done by a Deputy Superintendent of Police to ensure the allegations were not frivolous and to avoid false implication of innocent persons.
The court had also held that a government official could not be prosecuted on the basis of mere allegation of an offence under the Act without the sanction of the appointing authority.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: All Previous Winners, and What They are Doing Now
- Apple iPhone XS, XS Max eSIM Support Explained: What is an eSIM And How to Get One
- Love Sonia Review: Hope is the Only Guiding Light in This Brutal Tale of Flesh Trade
- Waris: Injuries to Ashwin, Saha and Bhuvneshwar - Mismanagement or Negligence?
- SAFF Championship: Manvir Brace Helps India Trounce Pakistan to Setup Maldives Finale
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...