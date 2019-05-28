Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Spiritual Leader Subodhanand Takes Charge as Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Govt's Temple Body

In its manifesto for the 2018 November assembly polls, the Congress, then in opposition, had promised to constitute Math Mandir Salahkar Samiti to look after temples and maths (monasteries) if voted to power in the state.

PTI

Updated:May 28, 2019, 11:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Spiritual Leader Subodhanand Takes Charge as Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Govt's Temple Body
File photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath. (PTI)
Loading...
Bhopal: Flanked by Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh and his minister-son Jaivardhan, spiritual leader Swami Subodhanand Tuesday took charge as chairman of the Math Mandir Salahkar Samiti, an advisory body set up by the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

In its manifesto for the 2018 November assembly polls, the Congress, then in opposition, had promised to constitute Math Mandir Salahkar Samiti to look after temples and maths (monasteries) if voted to power in the state.

Subodhanand, secretary of the Shankaracharya of Dwarka-Sharda peeth, Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh, was appointed chairman of the samiti in March.

The samiti has been tasked with the responsibility of resolving issues related to management and upkeep of temples and maths.

Swaroopanand Saraswati is the spiritual guru of Digvijay Singh and is considered close to the Congress.

Subodhanand took charge of the samiti at a function organised in the Mantralaya (secretariat) here. Besides Digvijaya Singh and his son, Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Minister PC Sharma was also present when Subodhanand took charge of the post, Congress sources said.

The Congress came to power in the state after a gap of 15 years.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram