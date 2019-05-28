English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Spiritual Leader Subodhanand Takes Charge as Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Govt's Temple Body
In its manifesto for the 2018 November assembly polls, the Congress, then in opposition, had promised to constitute Math Mandir Salahkar Samiti to look after temples and maths (monasteries) if voted to power in the state.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath. (PTI)
Bhopal: Flanked by Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh and his minister-son Jaivardhan, spiritual leader Swami Subodhanand Tuesday took charge as chairman of the Math Mandir Salahkar Samiti, an advisory body set up by the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.
In its manifesto for the 2018 November assembly polls, the Congress, then in opposition, had promised to constitute Math Mandir Salahkar Samiti to look after temples and maths (monasteries) if voted to power in the state.
Subodhanand, secretary of the Shankaracharya of Dwarka-Sharda peeth, Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh, was appointed chairman of the samiti in March.
The samiti has been tasked with the responsibility of resolving issues related to management and upkeep of temples and maths.
Swaroopanand Saraswati is the spiritual guru of Digvijay Singh and is considered close to the Congress.
Subodhanand took charge of the samiti at a function organised in the Mantralaya (secretariat) here. Besides Digvijaya Singh and his son, Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Minister PC Sharma was also present when Subodhanand took charge of the post, Congress sources said.
The Congress came to power in the state after a gap of 15 years.
