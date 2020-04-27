Spitting Banned in Madhya Pradesh Amid Pandemic, Violators to Pay Rs 1,000 Fine

Bhopal: After Delhi, Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh government has decided to impose Rs 1,000 fine on those who are found spitting at public places to contain the spread of deadly COVID-19.

The order was issued on Monday by the Principal Secretary UAD Sanjay Dubey who stated that COVID-19 has been notified as an infectious disease in the state and this spreads rapidly through sneezing, coughing and spitting.

In order to prevent the spread of infection, public spitting hereby is banned under sections 418A, 426A of MP Municipal Corporation Act 1956, and section 346 of Municipal Corporation Act 1961.

The commissioners/chief municipal officers of urban local bodies are empowered to issue an order in this regard, said the order. The state government has already banned sale of gutka and paan masala till further orders amid the pandemic.

So far, the total number of coronavirus positive cases have reached 2,163 including 109 deaths in the state , while Indore leads the chart with 1,207 positive cases and Bhopal has reported 419 cases of infection as of now.

MP has now slipped to fifth place nationally in terms of corona cases behind Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan.

