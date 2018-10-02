English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Spitting Black Phlegm, Breathing Black Soot': How Graphite India Continues to 'Pollute' With Impunity
Leaky roofs through which graphite dust escapes and emissions beyond permissible limit has left the residents around breathing black soot, leading them to fight for its closure.
Black soot as seen on the feet of a child. (Image courtesy: Change.org)
Loading...
Bengaluru: More than a week after the pollution control board officials visited the Graphite India Limited company in Bengaluru's Whitefield following complaints of pollution, the board is yet to submit its observations on the violations it found in the factory premises.
Leaky roofs through which graphite dust escapes and emissions beyond permissible limit has left the residents around breathing black soot, leading them to fight for its closure.
Repeated complaints and decade-long cases have not been any hindrance for the factory's functioning in this part of the city, the residents say.
"We need to clean our house every half an hour. There's black graphite dust settling everywhere that we inhale. Kids can't play outside. It is as if we need to cage them inside to keep away from this," says Sudhanshu Mohanty, a resident who lives near the factory.
It is not just the houses surrounding the factory but locals have complained about dust settling even in the hospital across the street.
"People come in with kids. They shout at us asking why the floor isn't cleaned. We would have cleaned just five minutes ago," says Michael A, housekeeping supervisor, RxDx hospital.
When contacted, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board Chairman Lakshman told CNN-News18 that the board was yet to submit its observations on the violations by the factory to the NGT.
"We have also given the company a notice. They are yet to respond. We will decide the next step after that," said Lakshman while adding that the company had to respond within seven days.
The effects are not just the visible ones - the black soot everywhere, say the locals. Another staff, Chithra Haridas of the RxDx hospital complained of spitting out black phlegm during the course of an Ayurvedic treatment.
"I have been working here for more than five years now. I did not know then what was wrong. We, those working here, have a strange feeling in our throats at the end of the day," said Chitra.
When CNN-News18 contacted two senior employees of Graphite India Limited, they refused to comment.
Leaky roofs through which graphite dust escapes and emissions beyond permissible limit has left the residents around breathing black soot, leading them to fight for its closure.
Repeated complaints and decade-long cases have not been any hindrance for the factory's functioning in this part of the city, the residents say.
"We need to clean our house every half an hour. There's black graphite dust settling everywhere that we inhale. Kids can't play outside. It is as if we need to cage them inside to keep away from this," says Sudhanshu Mohanty, a resident who lives near the factory.
It is not just the houses surrounding the factory but locals have complained about dust settling even in the hospital across the street.
"People come in with kids. They shout at us asking why the floor isn't cleaned. We would have cleaned just five minutes ago," says Michael A, housekeeping supervisor, RxDx hospital.
When contacted, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board Chairman Lakshman told CNN-News18 that the board was yet to submit its observations on the violations by the factory to the NGT.
"We have also given the company a notice. They are yet to respond. We will decide the next step after that," said Lakshman while adding that the company had to respond within seven days.
The effects are not just the visible ones - the black soot everywhere, say the locals. Another staff, Chithra Haridas of the RxDx hospital complained of spitting out black phlegm during the course of an Ayurvedic treatment.
"I have been working here for more than five years now. I did not know then what was wrong. We, those working here, have a strange feeling in our throats at the end of the day," said Chitra.
When CNN-News18 contacted two senior employees of Graphite India Limited, they refused to comment.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Monday 01 October , 2018 Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brazilian Club Corinthians Unveils New Kit as a Tribute to Ayrton Senna
- Raveena Tandon Supports Tanushree, Slams Star Wives for Backing Predatory Husbands
- Seem To Be Different Rules for Different Players - Harbhajan Slams Selectors for Nair Axe
- Telegram Desktop App Found to be Leaking User Data During Voice Calls
- Ever Wanted to Name a Baby Giant Panda? A Japanese Zoo is Taking Suggestions; Apply Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...