Spl Prayers, Good Luck Rangoli: Kamala Harris' Village in TN Crosses Fingers as Biden Narrows Trump Lead

Even as a pitched battle for electoral dominance continues in the US, the unflappable village folk in central Tamil Nadu continue with an unswaying loyalty to their 'own candidate' — though they have no vote. The villagers of Thulasendhirapuram from state's Thiruvarur district are showing their support for the second day for Democrat vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Thulasendrapuram is the village of Harris's maternal ancestors. It's the village where her grandfather PV Gopalan, a former Indian diplomat, hailed from. Thulasendrapuram gave a rousing reception to the news of Harris's naming as the running mate of Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for the Presidential Elections.

The nomination of Harris led to fervent prayers in Thulasendrapuram. On Election Day, special prayers were on offer for her success. The people of the village find great encouragement from her frequent reference to her Indian roots.

During her campaigns ahead of the elections, Harris has often spoken of her Indian connection. She had said her walks by the side of her grandfather along leafy neighbourhoods by Chennai coast had given her conviction on several political issues, including the fight for civil rights.

The village temple in Thulasendhirapuram has a plaque that immortalises its connection with the Gopalans. The temple held special prayers once it was known that Harris would be the running mate to Biden. Going by the highly combative positions taken by the lead runners in the elections, it appears as though Thulasendhirapuram should keep its show of solidarity a little while longer.