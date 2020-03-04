SPO and Civilian Killed in Militant Attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla

Srinagar: Two persons including a special police officer (SPO) were killed on Wednesday in a militant attack in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.

The militants opened fire on a police party at Warpora in Sopore area this evening, resulting in injuries to SPOs Wajahat Ahmad and Showkat Khandey and a civilian, the officials said.

The injured persons were taken to a hospital where Wajahat and civilian Umar Subhan Wagay were declared dead, they said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area to track down the assailants, the officials added.

