SPO and Civilian Killed in Militant Attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla
The militants opened fire on a police party at Warpora in Sopore area this evening, resulting in injuries to SPOs Wajahat Ahmad and Showkat Khandey and a civilian, the officials said.
(Image for representation)
Srinagar: Two persons including a special police officer (SPO) were killed on Wednesday in a militant attack in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.
The militants opened fire on a police party at Warpora in Sopore area this evening, resulting in injuries to SPOs Wajahat Ahmad and Showkat Khandey and a civilian, the officials said.
The injured persons were taken to a hospital where Wajahat and civilian Umar Subhan Wagay were declared dead, they said.
Security forces have cordoned off the area to track down the assailants, the officials added.
