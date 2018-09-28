English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SPO Posted at PDP MLA's Residence in Srinagar Flees with 10 Weapons
SPO Adil Bashir went missing, along with 10 weapons, from the guard room at the residence of PDP MLA from Wachi constituency Aijaz Ahmad Mir, the police said.
A representative image. (PTI)
Srinagar: A special police officer (SPO) fled with several rifles on Friday from the residence of a PDP MLA at Jawahar Nagar in the city where he was posted, police said.
The SPO, who hails from the militancy-hit Shopian district of south Kashmir, has taken away 10 weapons — five AK-47 rifles, four INSAS rifle and a pistol.
An alert has been sounded across Kashmir Valley to track down the deserter, the police said.
Police have announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on information leading to his arrest.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
