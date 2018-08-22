English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SPO on Leave Shot Dead by Militants in Kashmir After Eid-Ul-Adha Prayers
SPO Fayaz Ahmad was fired at in Zazripora village. "He was shifted to a hospital where the doctors said he was dead on arrival," the police said.
SPO Fayaz Ahmad is survived by an aged mother, wife and two minor daughters aged five and two years. (J&K Police Handout)
Srinagar: A special police officer (SPO) was killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday morning after offering Eid-Ul-Adha prayers.
SPO Fayaz Ahmad, who was on leave, was fired at in Zazripora village and died on the spot, police said. According to a statement by J&K Police, Ahmad was 34 years and is survived by an aged mother, wife and two minor daughters aged five and two years.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections and an investigation has been initiated.
SPOs are engaged on a fixed monthly emolument by police to fight insurgency. In most cases, the SPOs are not trained in handling firearms, a report in IANS said.
