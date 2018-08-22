SPO on Leave Shot Dead by Militants in Kashmir After Eid-Ul-Adha Prayers

A special police officer (SPO) was killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday morning after offering Eid-Ul-Adha prayers.SPO Fayaz Ahmad, who was on leave, was fired at in Zazripora village and died on the spot, police said. According to a statement by J&K Police, Ahmad was 34 years and is survived by an aged mother, wife and two minor daughters aged five and two years.Police have registered a case under relevant sections and an investigation has been initiated.SPOs are engaged on a fixed monthly emolument by police to fight insurgency. In most cases, the SPOs are not trained in handling firearms, a report in IANS said.