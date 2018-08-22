GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SPO on Leave Shot Dead by Militants in Kashmir After Eid-Ul-Adha Prayers

SPO Fayaz Ahmad was fired at in Zazripora village. "He was shifted to a hospital where the doctors said he was dead on arrival," the police said.

News18.com

Updated:August 22, 2018, 10:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SPO on Leave Shot Dead by Militants in Kashmir After Eid-Ul-Adha Prayers
SPO Fayaz Ahmad is survived by an aged mother, wife and two minor daughters aged five and two years. (J&K Police Handout)
Loading...
Srinagar: A special police officer (SPO) was killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday morning after offering Eid-Ul-Adha prayers.

SPO Fayaz Ahmad, who was on leave, was fired at in Zazripora village and died on the spot, police said. According to a statement by J&K Police, Ahmad was 34 years and is survived by an aged mother, wife and two minor daughters aged five and two years.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections and an investigation has been initiated.

SPOs are engaged on a fixed monthly emolument by police to fight insurgency. In most cases, the SPOs are not trained in handling firearms, a report in IANS said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...