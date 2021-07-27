Spoke to PM Modi on Covid Vaccines, Didn’t Discuss Bengal Election, Says Mamata After Meet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply coronavirus vaccines to the state before the onset of the third wave. She said this after her meeting with the PM at 4pm, which lasted for around 40 minutes.

“It was a courtesy meeting with PM today. During the meeting, I raised the issue of Covid and the need for more vaccines and medicines in the state. I also raised the pending issue of the change of name of the state. On this issue, he said, ‘He will see’," Mamata told reporters, adding that she has also sought an appointment with President Ram Nath Kovind.

She also said that “Prime Minister and I did not speak about the (West Bengal) electoral victory".

On the issue of the Pegasus snooping scandal, which has disrupted Parliament Session, Mamata said the PM should call an all-party meeting on the Pegasus issue. “There should be a Supreme Court-monitored probe in this matter," she added.

On the 2024 elections, the Bengal CM said that a decision on a face for the polls is far away, but she hopes that the opposition works together. “Like-minded parties should work together…there should be no discrimination. We must begin early."

Banerjee is on whirlwind tour of Delhi for five days. Aiming for a larger role in the national politics after her resounding victory in the recently held West Bengal Assembly polls, Banerjee also met former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath at 2pm and then headed for a meeting with Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma. She will meet Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi at 6.30pm.

Her Delhi visit and meetings with the opposition party leaders are being seen as the TMC’s efforts to expand its footprint in rest of the country to take forward its ‘Khela Hobe’ (let’s play) wave against BJP’s ‘Khela Sesh’ (game ends) jibe. This was the reason why the party decided to telecast her ‘Shahid Diwas’ (Martyr’s Day) speech on July 21 through giant screens in most parts of the country.

She is also likely to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and NCP president Sharad Pawar to discuss plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

