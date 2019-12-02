Take the pledge to vote

Sports University Bill Passed in Delhi Assembly With a Voice Note

Participating in a discussion on the bill, CM Kejriwal said that the political leaders and bureaucrats will not have a say in the functioning of the proposed Sports University as the professionals will run it instead.

PTI

Updated:December 2, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
Sports University Bill Passed in Delhi Assembly With a Voice Note
File image. Proceedings in the Delhi Assembly.

New Delhi: The 'Sports University' Bill was tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Monday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserting that it is aimed at getting more medals than China in the Olympics.

The Bill was passed by the House with a voice vote. Participating in a discussion on the bill, the chief minister said that the political leaders and bureaucrats will not have a say in the functioning of the proposed Sports University. Professionals will run it instead, he said.

Kejriwal said in last 70 years, the country has won only 28 medals in Olympics. In the last Olympics in 2016, China won 70 medals, adding that there is no dearth of talent in India.

"This Bill will realise the dream of every youth and sportsperson in the country of winning more gold than China. I am sure this dream will be realised in my lifetime. I will not go anywhere unless India wins more gold than China," Kejriwal said in his address in the House.

He said the sports university will help India overtake China in less time than it took the neighbouring country to dominate the global sports arena. He said although the Delhi youth will be given priority in admissions to the proposed university, talented youth and sportsperson from all parts of the country will also be provided an opportunity at the institution.

"This university will prove to be the 'Mecca' of all sportspersons of the country and relieve every patriot of the pain they feel when India fails to win medals at international events and the Olympic," the chief minister said.

Commenting on the current scenario, Kejriwal said although India and its people including youth are the best in the world, but the government and system fail to support talent. "As soon as a sports talent is spotted, the entire system gets down to suppress it. There is no support from the government or the system," he complained.

