Spot Inspection With Mangaluru Airport Bomb Case Suspect Continues
Mangaluru Police had earlier recovered a box from his bank locker at Udupi that contained a white powder which he claimed was cyanide. The substance has been sent to the Forensic Science laboratory for confirmation.
Mangaluru Police released photographs of suspect and the autorickshaw he was seen leaving in, in the CCTV footage. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Mangaluru: The police team investigating the case of bomb planting at the international airport here on January 20, took suspect Aditya Rao to several places in the city where he had frequented in the past few months, police said on Wednesday.
On further interrogation, Rao told police that he had a locker in a bank in Mangaluru also, where he was taken. Only some papers were seen in the locker, police said.
He was also taken to the room where he stayed while he was working at a hotel in Balmatta here and to a hardware workshop from where he had purchased some spare parts, they said.
A 'live' explosive device was found in an unattended bag near a ticket counter of the departure gate of the airport here on January 20, triggering a scare before it was defused at a nearby open ground.
Police had released a picture of a man captured on CCTV camera as the suspect who placed the bomb and Rao later surrendered.
Meanwhile, sources said the airport authorities got an anonymous call on Monday evening that a bomb had been planted in the airport.
After thorough search, it was found to be a hoax. City police commissioner P S Harsha has warned of stringent action against those who make such calls.
