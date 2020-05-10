INDIA

1-MIN READ

Watch: Spotted Deer, Chased by a Leopard, Crashes Through Roof of Mumbai House

Representative image

Forest officials got a call at 1.30 am on Sunday that a deer had crashed through the roof and landed inside a house in the Powai slum.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 5:51 PM IST
Residents of a house in Powai area here could not believe their eyes after a spotted deer crashed through the cement sheet roof into their house. Forest officials said on Sunday the deer, possibly chased by a leopard, may have crashed into the house in the Hanuman Tekdi area in the process.

Forest officials got a call at 1.30 am on Sunday that a deer had crashed through the roof and landed inside a house in the Powai slum. The house is among the many similar ones located on a small hillock. The deer fell on the roof, crashed the roof and fell inside.

A viral video shows the bewildered deer sitting next to an LPG stove, a steel cupboard and an empty bed, while the blue light from a TV, apparently left switched on by the residents before going to sleep, flickers.

A member of an NGO working on rescuing urban wildlife said many in the locality was shocked and was woken up by the sudden loud noise the deer crashed through the roof.

Range Forest Officer Santosh Kank said the deer fell through the cement sheet roof after another animal chased him. "We rescued the deer after being informed by locals," he said. The deer was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park where it is being treated, he said.

Nobody was injured, he said, adding that four to five people were sleeping in the house when the deer came crashing.

